March 20 (UPI) -- Kofi Kingston of The New Day had his dreams of being in the main event at WrestleMania destroyed by Vince McMahon and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan on Smackdown.

Kingston, who was told by McMahon last week that he would be able to face Bryan for his title at WrestleMania if he could win a grueling gauntlet match, was given a sixth and final opponent after he miraculously defeated Sheamus, Cesaro, Bryan's partner Rowan, United States Champion Samoa Joe and Randy Orton.

Kingston, who was barely able to stand after being put through the ringer by his opponents such as Rowan who Choke Slammed him through a table and Joe who applied his Coquina Clutch submission hold, was told by McMahon that he still needed to defeat Bryan if he wanted to earn the title opportunity.

New Day members Big E and Xavier Woods, who yelled at McMahon after celebrating their friend's impressive five victories, were once again banned from ringside as Bryan entered the arena.

Bryan, who had earlier called Kingston a B+ player who didn't deserve to be in WrestleMania, had an easy time dealing with his high-flying rival who still tried his best to pull out an upset victory despite being in no shape to do so. Bryan ended things with a Running Knee, keeping Kingston away from WWE's biggest event on April 7.

Woods and Big E discussed backstage how McMahon will never give Kingston the title shot he rightfully deserves no matter what he does. The pair contemplated quitting WWE with Kingston advising against it.

Also on Smackdown, longtime rivals Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were involved in a wild brawl after the two women appeared on The Kevin Owens Show.

Owens added fuel to the fire and suggested Rousey and Flair fight ahead of their WrestleMania bout that also includes Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship. Owens got his wish as Lynch and Flair attacked each other viciously and then also security guards who had a hard time stopping the brawl.

Other moments from Smackdown included The Miz promising to defeat his former tag team partner Shane McMahon at WrestleMania and The IIconics defeating the Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley in a non-title match.