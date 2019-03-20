'Stranger Things' Season 3: Summer has arrived in new trailer

"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown arrives on the red carpet as Time celebrates its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world on April 24, 2018. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

"Stranger Things" stars, left to right, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Gaten Matarazzo, appear in the first trailer for Season 3 of the series.

March 20 (UPI) -- The young cast of Netflix's Stranger Things are quickly growing up during the summer of 1985 in the latest trailer for Season 3 of the supernatural drama.

The clip, released Wednesday, features Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) returning home from summer camp and being surprised by his friends Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Max (Sadie Sink), with mixed results.

The Stranger Things gang then start to take part in more teenage activities such as visiting their local mall in Hawkins, Ind.

"We're not kids anymore. I mean what did you think, we were just going to sit in my basement all day? Play games for the rest of our lives?" Will says.

A new monster from the Upside Down dimension is on the loose, however, along with a mysterious gunman.

Police Chief Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce (Winona Ryder), Nancy (Natalia), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Steve (Joe Keery) also make appearances. Steve has a joyful reunion with Dustin while he works at an ice cream shop that is located inside the mall.

"One summer can change everything," reads a synopsis.

Stranger Things Season 3 is set to arrive on Netflix on July 4.