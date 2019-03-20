Mindy Kaling working with Netflix on comedy series

Actress and writer Mindy Kaling arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit in New York City on May 7, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Actress, writer and producer Mindy Kaling announced Wednesday she is working with Netflix on a comedy series inspired by her childhood.

Kaling is best known for her sitcoms The Mindy Project and The Office.

"I'm joining the @netflix fam! @loulielang and I are working on a brand-new @netflix TV comedy about the life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl. Get ready for lots of relatable, awkward teen moments. More coming soon," Kaling tweeted.

The streaming service said in a press release that it has ordered 10 episodes of the show. Lang Fisher will serve as co-creator and show-runner alongside Kaling.