'Days of Our Lives' leads with 27 Daytime Emmy nods

March 20 (UPI) -- Soap opera Days of Our Lives earned a leading 27 Daytime Emmy Award nominations, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Wednesday.
Close behind with 25 nods is the daytime drama General Hospital, followed by The Young and the Restless with 20 and The Bold and the Beautiful with 12.
The shows will all compete in the category of Outstanding Drama.
Winners are to be announced at ceremonies in Pasadena on May 3 and May 5.
The nominees in other top Daytime Emmy categories include:
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Marci Miller Days of Our Lives
Heather Tom The Bold and the Beautiful
Maura West General Hospital
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood The Bold and the Beautiful
Laura Wright General Hospital
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Maurice Benard General Hospital
Peter Bergman The Young and the Restless
Tyler Christopher Days of Our Lives
Billy Flynn Days of Our Lives
Jon Lindstrom General Hospital
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Kassie DePaiva Days of Our Lives
Linsey Godfrey Days of Our Lives
Martha Madison Days of Our Lives
Beth Maitland The Young and the Restless
Mishael Morgan The Young and the Restless
Vernee Watson General Hospital
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Max Gail General Hospital
Bryton James The Young and the Restless
Eric Martsolf Days of Our Lives
Greg Rikaart Days of Our Lives
Dominic Zamprogna General Hospital
Outstanding Morning Program
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America
Today Show
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
Access Live
The Dr. Oz Show
Rachael Ray
Red Table Talk
Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
A Little Help with Carol Burnett
The Real
The Talk
The View
Outstanding Preschool Children's Series
The Big Fun Crafty Show
Dino Dana
Miss Persona
Sesame Street
Snug's House
Outstanding Children/Family Series
American Ninja Warrior Junior
Chicken Soup for The Soul's Hidden Heroes
Odd Squad
Top Chef Junior
The Who Was? Show
Outstanding Culinary Program
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro
Cook's Country
Eat. Race. Win.
Giada Entertains
Lidia's Kitchen
Valerie's Home Cooking
Outstanding Game Show
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Let's Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Couples Court with the Cutlers
Judge J
Judge Mathis
Lauren Lake's Paternity Court
The People's Court
For the full list of these and other #DaytimeEmmys nominees, visit https://t.co/2j15wIHSLP and be sure to tune in here LIVE on May 3rd and 5th to find out who will go home with an Emmy® statue! pic.twitter.com/V7wNrF92BH— Daytime Emmy Awards (@DaytimeEmmys) March 20, 2019