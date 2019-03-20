'Days of Our Lives' leads with 27 Daytime Emmy nods

U.S. President Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to comedian Ellen DeGeneres during a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on November 22, 2016. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Television personality Mehmet Oz holds up his award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show backstage in the press room during the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena on April 29, 2018. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

"Days of Our Lives" was nominated for 27 Daytime Emmy Awards on Wednesday. Photo of the cast by Paul Drinkwater/NBC

March 20 (UPI) -- Soap opera Days of Our Lives earned a leading 27 Daytime Emmy Award nominations, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Wednesday.

Close behind with 25 nods is the daytime drama General Hospital, followed by The Young and the Restless with 20 and The Bold and the Beautiful with 12.

The shows will all compete in the category of Outstanding Drama.

Winners are to be announced at ceremonies in Pasadena on May 3 and May 5.

The nominees in other top Daytime Emmy categories include:



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Marci Miller Days of Our Lives

Heather Tom The Bold and the Beautiful

Maura West General Hospital

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood The Bold and the Beautiful

Laura Wright General Hospital



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Maurice Benard General Hospital

Peter Bergman The Young and the Restless

Tyler Christopher Days of Our Lives

Billy Flynn Days of Our Lives

Jon Lindstrom General Hospital



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Kassie DePaiva Days of Our Lives

Linsey Godfrey Days of Our Lives

Martha Madison Days of Our Lives

Beth Maitland The Young and the Restless

Mishael Morgan The Young and the Restless

Vernee Watson General Hospital



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Max Gail General Hospital

Bryton James The Young and the Restless

Eric Martsolf Days of Our Lives

Greg Rikaart Days of Our Lives

Dominic Zamprogna General Hospital



Outstanding Morning Program

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Good Morning America

Today Show



Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Access Live

The Dr. Oz Show

Rachael Ray

Red Table Talk

Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda



Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

A Little Help with Carol Burnett

The Real

The Talk

The View



Outstanding Preschool Children's Series

The Big Fun Crafty Show

Dino Dana

Miss Persona

Sesame Street

Snug's House



Outstanding Children/Family Series

American Ninja Warrior Junior

Chicken Soup for The Soul's Hidden Heroes

Odd Squad

Top Chef Junior

The Who Was? Show



Outstanding Culinary Program

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro

Cook's Country

Eat. Race. Win.

Giada Entertains

Lidia's Kitchen

Valerie's Home Cooking



Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud

Jeopardy!

Let's Make a Deal

The Price Is Right

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire



Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Couples Court with the Cutlers

Judge J

Judge Mathis

Lauren Lake's Paternity Court

The People's Court

