WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre battles Seth Rollins

March 19 (UPI) -- Drew McIntyre continued to dismantle The Shield on Raw, taking on Seth Rollins in the main event following a confrontation which also involved Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar, alongside his advocate Paul Heyman, kicked off Raw to discuss how The Beast was going to destroy Rollins at WrestleMania 35 on April 7.

McIntyre, who last week viciously assaulted both of Rollins' Shield Brothers Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, confronted Lesnar and suggested that he should be getting a Universal Championship match at WrestleMania.

Rollins suddenly appeared with a steel chair and attacked McIntyre from behind, striking the Scottish Psychopath's back multiple times with the weapon. Rollins then entered the ring to fight Lesnar, however, the champion decided to leave the arena instead.

McIntyre, before his main event bout against Rollins, challenged the absent Reigns to a match at WrestleMania, stating that The Big Dog should decline his offer for the sake of his wife and children.

McIntyre and Rollins then battled in a highly-competitive match where The Kingslayer found himself up against one of his toughest opponents yet.

Rollins, after being able to deliver a Falcon Arrow, set himself up to end with the match with a Curb Stomp before Lesnar reappeared. Rollins became distracted by Lesnar's entrance, allowing McIntyre to nail the high-flyer with a Claymore for the victory.

Also on Raw, Batista gave a satellite interview with announcer Michael Cole about his issues with Triple H as they head towards an epic confrontation at WrestleMania.

Batista explained that despite their history together as members of Evolution, Triple H never respected him and said The Game is a control freak when it comes to running WWE. Batista reiterated that this will be his match and that he wants to end Triple H's in-ring career as well.

Other moments from Raw included Finn Balor and Braun Strowman defeating Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush; Elias defeating No Way Jose and saying he will be the musical act for WrestleMania; Kurt Angle defeating Chad Gable and announcing that he will be facing his rival Baron Corbin at WrestleMania; Hall-of-Famer Beth Phoenix stating that she will come out of retirement to team up with Natalya to take on Sasha Banks and Bayley for the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania; Ricochet defeating Jinder Mahal; Apollo Crews defeating Corbin; and Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey successfully defending her title against Dana Brooke.

Rousey won the match in seconds, placing Brooke in the Armbar after she was slapped. Rousey then continued her mean streak, refusing to let go of the submission hold. Rousey then fought off WWE officials and security with help from her husband, UFC heavyweight Travis Browne.