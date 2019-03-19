Trending Stories

'SNL' alum Nasim Pedrad to star in new Netflix movie
Ezra Miller writing a screenplay for 'Flash' movie
'Captain Marvel' No. 1 in North America for a 2nd weekend
Dick Dale, surf guitar icon, dead at 81
Olivia Wilde, Ellen DeGeneres give Jason Sudeikis a haircut

Photo Gallery

 
Alvin and the Chipmunks honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Latest News

Warner Bros. CEO resigns amid inquiry into sexual relationship with actress
Japan's Olympic president to resign amid bribery probe
'Call of Duty: Mobile' to bring multiplayer warfare to Android, iOS
Ford adding 550 jobs at Kentucky plant due to 'surging' SUV demand
WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre battles Seth Rollins
 
Back to Article
/