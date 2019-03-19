Kit Harington said Jon Snow's death fueled his neuroses and led to a dark time in his life. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones star Kit Harington sought therapy following his character's death in the Season 5 finale.

The 32-year-old British actor, who plays Jon Snow on the HBO series, said in the new issue of Variety the highly-publicized plot point fueled his neuroses and led to a dark time in his life.

"My darkest period was when the show seemed to become so much about Jon, when he died and came back," Harington told the publication.

"When you become the cliffhanger of a TV show, and a TV show probably at the height of its power, the focus on you is [expletive] terrifying," he explained. "All your neuroses -- and I'm as neurotic as any actor -- get heightened with that level of focus."

The fan and media frenzy came at a time when Harington was feeling most insecure and "vulnerable." Harington endured months of scrutiny and speculation before Jon's return in the Season 6 premiere.

"It wasn't a very good time in my life. I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world, when actually, I felt very vulnerable," the star said.

"I had a shaky time in my life around there -- like I think a lot of people do in their 20s. That was a time when I started therapy, and started talking to people," he shared. "I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn't talking to anyone. I had to feel very grateful for what I have, but I felt incredibly concerned about whether I could even [expletive] act."

Harington will return as Jon in the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, which premieres April 14. He said he was "satisfied" with how Jon's story ended and with his closing performance as the character.

"I know who this is now, and I'm at peace with who this is. I just got a feeling that it's the most satisfied I will be with my work as Jon Snow," the actor said.

Game of Thrones released a first Season 8 trailer featuring Jon, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) this month. Harington will host Saturday Night Live on April 6, a little over a week ahead of the premiere.