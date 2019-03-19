Anya Taylor-Joy to star in 'The Queen's Gambit' for Netflix

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy arrives on the red carpet at the New York premiere of "Split" on January 18, 2017. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Tuesday that Split alum Anya Taylor-Joy will star in its six-part adaptation of Walter Tevis' novel, The Queen's Gambit.

"Chronicling the life of an orphan chess prodigy, the story -- set during the Cold War era -- follows Beth Harmon from the age of 8 to 22, as she struggles with addiction in a quest to become the greatest chess player in the world," a press release said.

Godless and Logan filmmaker Scott Frank is writing and will direct the streaming show.

Taylor-Joy, who has also acted in Glass and The Witch, will also soon be heard voicing a puppet character in Netflix's fantasy drama, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.