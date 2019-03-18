'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' to feature Colt, Larissa, Russ, Paola

March 18 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is sharing new details about Season 4.

The TLC series announced two more couples Monday who will join Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett in the new season.

E! News confirmed 90 Day Fiancé Season 6 stars Colt Johnson and Larissa dos Santos Lima will appear on Happily Ever After. The news follows the pair's split this year after seven months of marriage.

Johnson filed for divorce from dos Santos Lima in January following an alleged altercation, according to a previous report from Us Weekly. Johnson said in February dos Santos Lima has refused to speak to him since.

In addition, Us Weekly reported 90 Day Fiancé Season 1 stars Russ Mayfield and Paola Mayfield will appear on Happily Ever After. The news follows the birth of the couple's first child, son Axel, in January.

Russ and Paola married in October 2013. The pair previously appeared in the first three seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? gives fans an update on couples from the 90 Day Fiancé series. 90 Day Fiancé features couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa, and completed its sixth season in January.