Starz renews 'American Gods' for a third season

March 16 (UPI) -- Starz has announced it renewed its supernatural drama American Gods for a third season.
"We do grant wishes. See you for Season 3," the cable network tweeted Friday.
Starring Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Orlando Jones, Emily Browning, Yetide Badaki, Mousa Kraish, Omid Abtahi, Crispin Glover and Pablo Schreiber, Season 2 began airing last Sunday.
Based on the novel by Neil Gaiman, the show is about figures from ancient mythology who feel existentially threatened and fight the personifications of things people value today such as technology, globalization and media.
