Filming on Peter Sarsgaard's 'Interrogation' begins in New Mexico

March 16 (UPI) -- Production is underway in New Mexico on Interrogation, a true-crime drama starring Peter Sarsgaard, CBS All Access announced this week.

The cast also includes Kyle Gallner, Kodi Smit-McPhee and David Strathairn.

At the core of the show is a fact-based, 30-year-old murder mystery in which a young man was accused if killing his mother.

"The series' first nine episodes will be available to binge in any order with each episode structured around an interrogation," a news release said. "This multi-linear approach will give viewers the opportunity to follow their instincts and develop their own interpretations of the facts of the case and ultimately decide innocence or guilt. The shocking season finale will be released at a later date."