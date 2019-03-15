Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino reunite for MTV's 'Double Shot at Love'

Vinny Guadagnino (L) and Melanie Iglesias arrive for The MTV Movie Awards on April 14, 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Pauly D is teaming up with Vinny Guadagnino for MTV's "Double Shot at Love." File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Jersey Shore alums Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino are looking for love in a promo for MTV's new dating show, Double Shot at Love.

The clip, released on Twitter Thursday, features the duo paying homage to ABC's The Bachelor as Pauly D and Guadagnino offer a pair or roses to the camera.

"Will you accept these bros?" Guadagnino asks.

"Hello, love of my life?" Pauly D adds while answering Jersey Shore's signature duck-shaped telephone.

Double Shot at Love will feature 20 women facing off against each other. Each contestant must choose between either competing for Pauly D or Guadagnino.

The dating series is set to premiere on MTV on April 11.

Will you accept these bros? 🌹Jerzdays are back with your favorite bromance! Watch @djpaulyd and @vinnyguadagnino on #DoubleShotAtLove April 11th! 🚕 pic.twitter.com/akLsOe52SG — A Double Shot At Love (@MTVShotAtLove) March 14, 2019

Paul D and Guadagnino were last seen with the rest of the Jersey Shore crew on MTV's revival of the hit reality series titled Family Vacation.