Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino reunite for MTV's 'Double Shot at Love'

March 15 (UPI) -- Jersey Shore alums Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino are looking for love in a promo for MTV's new dating show, Double Shot at Love.
The clip, released on Twitter Thursday, features the duo paying homage to ABC's The Bachelor as Pauly D and Guadagnino offer a pair or roses to the camera.
"Will you accept these bros?" Guadagnino asks.
"Hello, love of my life?" Pauly D adds while answering Jersey Shore's signature duck-shaped telephone.
Double Shot at Love will feature 20 women facing off against each other. Each contestant must choose between either competing for Pauly D or Guadagnino.
The dating series is set to premiere on MTV on April 11.
Will you accept these bros? 🌹Jerzdays are back with your favorite bromance! Watch @djpaulyd and @vinnyguadagnino on #DoubleShotAtLove April 11th! 🚕 pic.twitter.com/akLsOe52SG— A Double Shot At Love (@MTVShotAtLove) March 14, 2019
Paul D and Guadagnino were last seen with the rest of the Jersey Shore crew on MTV's revival of the hit reality series titled Family Vacation.