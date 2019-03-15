Kate Beckinsale attends the 20th annual InStyle and Warner Brothers Golden Globes After-Party on January 6. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Milo Ventimiglia played a round of The Bold and the Lyrical with Kate Beckinsale on "The Late Late Show." File Photo by Matthew Healey/ UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Milo Ventimiglia and Kate Beckinsale acted out a soap opera using lyrics from Bruno Mars alongside James Corden on The Late Late Show.

The skit, a part of Corden's The Bold and the Lyrical segment, featured Beckinsale cheating on Ventimiglia with the late night host.

The trio's dialogue consisted of lyrics from Mars songs such as "Uptown Funk", "24k Magic", "Grenade," "That's What I Like" and "Versace on the Floor," among others.

"Cool jewelry shining so bright? Strawberry champagne on ice?" Ventimiglia said in reference to "That's What I Like" as he discovered Beckinsale was having an affair with Corden.

Ventimiglia and Corden fight it out until Beckinsale chooses to marry the This is Us star. "Darling, I'd still catch a grenade for you," Corden says in reference to "Grenade."

Ventimiglia was named in February the Hasty Pudding Man of the Year.

Beckinsale recently made headlines when she was spotted kissing Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson during a hockey game.