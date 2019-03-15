Danielle Fishel played Topanga Lawrence on "Boy Meets World" and "Girl Meets World." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- The stars of Boy Meets World had a mini reunion with "teacher and friend" Bill Daniels.

Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle spent time with Daniels, who played Mr. Feeny on the ABC series, Thursday at Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle, Wash.

Fishel, who portrayed Topanga Lawrence, shared a group photo on Instagram. The actress is expecting her first child with husband Jensen Karp.

"Dream. Try. Do Cons. #emeraldcitycomiccon," she captioned the post.

Friedle, who played Eric Matthews, the brother of Cory Matthews (Savage), posted the same picture on his own account.

"#family," he wrote.

In addition, Savage shared a solo photo with Daniels on Instagram.

"Always my teacher and friend," he captioned the post.

Boy Meets World had a seven-season run from 1993 to 2000. Savage and Fishel returned to star in the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World, which also featured Strong, Friedle and Daniels, and ended in 2017 after three seasons.

Fishel said in an interview with USA Today this month she plans to share lessons from Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World with her son.

"You know, in Boy Meets World we learned you don't have to be blood to be family. The people you hold close in your life don't have to be related to you and I believe that," the star said.

"And in Girl Meets World, the lesson was people change people," she added." Positive people can lift you up. That's what I plan to teach my son. Make sure you have the best people around you."