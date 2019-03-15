March 15 (UPI) -- The Amazing Race alum Dr. Jim Raman has died at age 42.

People reported Thursday the orthodontist was found dead Tuesday at his home in South Carolina. An obituary on Dignity Memorial said Raman died Monday.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department told WIS News 10 police were called to Raman's home around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officials have yet to release a cause of death and are investigating the circumstances.

"Nothing suspicious or criminal is involved with the case," Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

Raman competed in The Amazing Race Season 25 with his wife, Misti Raman, in 2014. The couple placed second behind season winners Amy DeJong and Maya Warren.

Raman and Misti own the dental practice Irmo Smiles in Irmo, S.C. The practice issued a statement following Raman's death.

"Irmo Smiles has suffered a tragic loss this week," the company said. "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Dr. Jim Raman."

Raman's funeral service will be held Saturday in his hometown, according to his obituary.