Netflix cancels 'One Day at a Time' after three seasons

Actresses Justina Machado and Rita Moreno arrive for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

"One Day at a Time" collaborators Norman Lear and Justina Machado attend the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills on April 12. Their show has been canceled after three seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Thursday it has canceled its sitcom One Day at a Time after three seasons.

Starring Rita Moreno, Justina Machado, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Todd Grinnell, Sheridan Pierce and Stephen Tobolowsky, the sitcom is about members of the Cuban-American Alvaraz family, who live and work in California. It is a remake of writer-producer Norman Lear's same-titled series from the 1970s and '80s. Lear was also a producer on the new version.

"It's been a great honor to work with the legendary Norman Lear on One Day at a Time," Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief content officer, said in a statement.

"I've personally spoken with Norman, and co-creators Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce, to express my gratitude to them, all the writers, the dedicated crew and the cast including the brilliant Justina Machado and dazzling Rita Moreno for creating a series with such humor, heart and humanity," Sarandos added.

"This was a very difficult decision and we're thankful to all the fans who've supported the series, our partners at Sony, and all the critics who embraced it. While it's disappointing that more viewers didn't discover One Day at a Time, I believe the series will stand the test of time."

Kellett last month took to Twitter to plead for more support for the show because it was in danger of being canceled.