Jay Leno interrupts Jimmy Fallon's monologue, gives comedic rant

Jay Leno arrives on the Red Carpet at the star studded David Foster Foundation 30th Anniversary Miracle Gala & Concert in Roger's Arena, Vancouver, BC, October 21, 2017. UPI/Heinz Ruckemann | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Jay Leno returned to The Tonight Show and interrupted Jimmy Fallon during his opening monologue in order to deliver a comedic rant.

Leno was introduced by Fallon on Tuesday as an angry man who he found on the street. Leno's rant featured the former Tonight Show host making fun of commercials, iPhones, supermarkets and Amazon.

"We buy $128 worth of groceries and the clerk says, 'You want a bag for that?' No, we're going to eat it here, OK, that's fine. I'm gonna put the ice cream in my pants. I'll put the hamburger in my shirt," Leno joked.

"Amazon announced they're going to be opening stores nationwide with no sales clerks of any kind. First of all, that's not new, OK. Sears had that 20 years ago," he continued.

February marked the fifth anniversary of Fallon becoming the host of the Tonight Show. He celebrated the milestone by presenting a special, scripted episode that was inspired by The Larry Sanders Show which starred late comedian Garry Shandling.

Leno ended his 22-year stint as the host of The Tonight Show on Feb. 6, 2014.