March 14 (UPI) -- NYPD Blue alum Esai Morales will be starring on Season 2 of Titans as major DC Comics villain Deathstroke.

Titans, a live-action drama that follows the characters of DC's Teen Titans, appears exclusively on the comic giant's streaming service, DC Universe.

Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Starfire (Anna Diop), Raven (Teagan Croft) Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), Hawk (Alan Ritchson) and Dove (Minka Kelly) star on the series which premiered in September and finished its first season in December. A premiere date for Season 2 has not been announced.

Deathstroke, aka Slade Wilson and also nicknamed The Terminator, was created by Marv Wolfman and George Perez in 1980. He is known for taking on the Teen Titans and hunting down heroes for the right price. Deathstroke possesses incredible strength, reflexes, and a brilliant tactical mind.

"Slade Wilson is known for being DC's deadliest assassin. While serving his country, Slade became an elite soldier before government testing enhanced his physiology to near superhuman levels, putting him on a path of darkness and revenge," reads Titans' official description of the character.

"To his family, Slade is a father and husband, but to the rest of the world, he is feared by many as the infamous Deathstroke; selling his services to the highest bidder as the ruthless assassin that never gives up and never misses," it continues.

Deathstroke, a fan-favorite character, has appeared in numerous comics, animated shows like Cartoon Network's hit Teen Titans series and video games. He was portrayed by actor Manu Bennett on The CW's Arrow, briefly by Joe Manganiello during an end credits scene in 2017's Justice League, and was voiced by Will Arnett in animated film, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies.