March 14 (UPI) -- Netflix searches for the truth in the latest trailer for upcoming documentary series The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

The clip, released on Thursday, features the streaming service taking a detailed look at McCann's disappearance, an event Netflix refers to as the world's most famous missing child case.

The series will feature archival footage and interviews with suspects, those involved in the search for McCann, and the ensuing investigation.

"If you made a dozen movies out of this, nobody would believe them," a narrator says.

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann is set to arrive on Netflix on Friday.

McCann disappeared in May 2007 while vacationing with her family in Praia da Luz in Portugal. The first investigation into her disappearance was closed in July 2008 before it was reopened again in 2013. Former head of the Child Exploitation and Online Protection Centre Jim Gamble, found the overwhelming number of U.K. agencies involved in the search for McCann hindered the efforts of Portuguese police.