WWE Smackdown: Kofi Kingston to earn title match with Daniel Bryan

March 13 (UPI) -- Kofi Kingston of The New Day was given an impossible task by WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon on Smackdown.

New Day members Xavier Woods and Big E joined Kingston on Tuesday and pleaded with Vince to give their partner a WWE Championship match against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 on April 7.

Kingston, who was previously replaced by Vince as the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship, stated that he shouldn't be given anything and that he would fight to earn his title shot.

Vince accepted the proposal but then proceeded to stack the deck against Kingston, stating that Kingston could once again become the No. 1 contender if the high-flyer can defeat Randy Orton, United States Champion Samoa Joe, Cesaro, Sheamus and Bryan's partner Rowan next week in a Gauntlet Match.

Orton, Joe, Cesaro, Sheamus and Rowan then ran into the ring to attack The New Day who were able to survive and fend off the assault.

Also on Smackdown, AJ Styles challenged Randy Orton to a match at WrestleMania following an intense war of words with The Viper.

Orton initially called out Styles over The Phenomenal One's signature proclamation that Smackdown is the house that he built. Orton proceeded to compare each of their careers, stating that he was winning WWE championships while Styles was competing on the independent scene.

Styles responded back by mocking Orton's finishing move the RKO and how he was able to get into the WWE through his father and grandfather who were also professional wrestlers. Styles then issued a challenge by pointing to the WrestleMania sign, however, Orton left the ring without giving an answer.

Other moments from Smackdown included The New Day attacking Cesaro, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev during their match against The Hardy Boyz, Aleister Black and Ricochet; Smackdown Women's Champion Asuka defeating Sonya Deville; Becky Lynch trading insults with Charlotte Flair; Rey Mysterio and R-Truth defeating Joe and Andrade; Bryan and Rowan defeating Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali; and Shane McMahon explaining why he betrayed The Miz at Fastlane.

Shane said that he was tired of people like The Miz using him to get ahead in their careers. Shane stated that it felt good beating down The Miz in his hometown of Cleveland in front of the A-Lister's father as he is going to start doing things for himself.

Shane also announced that he will be facing off against The Miz at WrestleMania.