March 13 (UPI) -- Hannah Brown was named the next Bachelorette during the Season 23 finale of ABC's The Bachelor.

Brown, also known as Hannah B., is a 24-year-old interior designer from Tuscaloosa, Ala., who was named Miss Alabama USA in 2018.

Brown competed on Season 23 of The Bachelor which ended with Colton Underwood entering into a relationship with Cassie Randolph.

Brown was introduced to five of the men who will be competing for her heart on Season 15 of The Bachelorette on Tuesday during The Bachelor finale. She met with Luke, Dustin, Connor, Cam and Luke who each tried their best to impress the beauty pageant queen.

Brown then handed out a rose to Cam who landed the best first impression after he delivered a freestyle rap.

The Bachelorette previously featured Becca Kufrin who chose Garrett Yrigoyen during the Season 14 finale in August.