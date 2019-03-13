Kit Harington (R) and Emilia Clarke attend the Golden Globe Awards on January 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones star Kit Harington will host Saturday Night Live for the first time.

The NBC sketch comedy series announced in a tweet Wednesday the 32-year-old British actor will host its April 6 episode.

The new episode will feature a performance from singer Sara Bareilles. Harington is the second Game of Thrones actor to host SNL, following Peter Dinklage's appearance on the show in 2016.

"*casually leaves this here*," SNL captioned a photo of the schedule.

Killing Eve star Sandra Oh will host the March 30 episode, with actress Emma Stone to host April 13. Stone's episode will feature a performance from K-pop group BTS in its SNL debut.

Harington's episode airs just over a week before Game of Thrones returns to HBO for its eighth and final season. The actor, who plays Jon Snow, said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week he cried after reading the show's finale.

"I was very shocked and surprised at certain events unfolding. And then I blubbed my eyes out. I cried," he said.

Game of Thrones released a first trailer featuring Jon, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) this month. Clarke recently told Harper's Bazaar Dany meeting Sansa in Season 8 felt "exhilarating."