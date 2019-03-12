AMC is in the early stages of developing a series set in the sci-fi universe of BBC America's "Orphan Black," which starred Tatiana Maslany. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- A new series set in the sci-fi universe of Orphan Black is in the early stages of development at AMC, which the original production company on board.

Sources close to the discussions told Variety the new show would take place in the universe of Orphan Black, which ran for five seasons on BBC America, but would not be a direct sequel or spin-off of the series.

AMC is developing the new show with Temple Street Productions, which produced Orphan Black. The project is currently seeking a writer and multiple people are expected to pitch different ideas on the possible direction of the sci-fi franchise.

Orphan Black, co-created by John Fawcett and Graeme Manson, starred Tatiana Maslany as multiple clones who discover they are being hunted. Maslany won the Emmy for best actress in a drama series for the role in 2016.