Lucy Hale attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 22, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lucy Hale attends the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party on January 8, 2017. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Lucy Hale will play Katy Keene in the "Riverdale" spinoff "Katy Keene." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Lucy Hale has landed the lead role in the Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene.

Variety confirmed Monday the 29-year-old actress will portray future fashion icon Katy Keene in the new CW pilot.

Hale joins previously announced star Ashleigh Murray, who plays Josie McCoy on Riverdale, Sterling Knight, James Maslow, Julia Chan, Camille Hyde, Lucien Laviscount and Jonny Beauchamp.

Katy Keene is based on the Archie Comics character of the same name. The new show follows Katy, Josie and two other aspiring artists as they pursue their dreams in New York.

Hale's Katy is described as bold, big-hearted and independent. The character is an aspiring fashion designer who works as a personal shopper at a luxury department store.

Hale reacted to her casting in an Instagram post Monday.

"Well I'm slightly freaking out! Thank you @archiecomics / @writerras / @thecw / @warnerbrostv / @thatthingofwhen for trusting me to be your KATY KEENE. my heart is bursting," she wrote.

Hale is known for playing Aria Montgomery in the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars, which ended in June 2017 after a seven-season run. She will also star in the movie Fantasy Island with Michael Rooker and Maggie Q.