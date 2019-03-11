'Bachelor in Paradise' alum Jade Roper expecting baby boy

March 11 (UPI) -- Bachelor in Paradise alum Jade Roper is pregnant with a baby boy.

The 32-year-old television personality and Tanner Tolbert, her husband and Season 2 co-star, announced Monday on Instagram they're having a son.

Roper shared a pair of photos of herself and Tolbert celebrating the news. The pictures show the couple's friends and family showering them with blue silly string.

"IT'S A BOY!!!" Roper captioned the post, adding several blue heart emojis.

Roper and Tolbert are already parents to 18-month-old daughter Emerson Avery. The couple announced Roper's second pregnancy in January.

"Baby #2 is adding to our crew! We are overjoyed our bundle of love will be joining us in August!" Roper wrote on Instagram at the time. "We've been dreaming of you for a while now, and you are already loved beyond imaginable, sweet baby."

Roper and Tolbert went public in February about a past miscarriage. The pair said they lost an unborn child after conceiving during their Fantasy Suite date in Bachelor in Paradise Season 2.

"My journey with grief has been a rollercoaster, and so I've never even known really where to start with telling others," Roper said. "i just felt it was time to get it out of me and share our story and honor our baby."