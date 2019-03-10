Sandra Oh to guest host 'SNL'; Awkwafina celebrates

Actress Awkwafina arrives on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 24. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Killing Eve star Sandra Oh will guest host the March 30 episode of Saturday Night Live.

Australian rock group Tame Impala will provide the evening's musical entertainment.

Oh, who is Korean-Canadian, is only the third Asian woman in SNL history to guest host the sketch-comedy show.

"11 yr old me woulda stood in the rain outside 30 rock for this too. Queen Sandra Oh!!" tweeted Awkwafina.

The rapper, comedian and actress, who is of Chinese and Korean descent, hosted the show in October. At that time, she paid tribute to Chinese-American actress Lucy Liu.

"Back in 2000, I came here to 30 Rock and waited outside when my idol Lucy Liu hosted SNL," Awkwafina said.

She added: "I was a kid and I didn't have a ticket, so I knew I wasn't getting in, but I just wanted to be near the building. I remember how important that episode was for me and how it totally changed what I thought was possible for an Asian-American woman. Standing here tonight is a dream I never thought would come true, so thank you, Lucy, for opening the door. I wasn't able to make it into the building then, but, 18 years later, I am hosting the show. I love you, Lucy Liu! Be my friend!"