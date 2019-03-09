Zazie Beetz to star in a 'Twilight Zone' episode

Director Jordan Peele, winner of the award for Best Original Screenplay for "Get Out," appears backstage with his Oscar during the 90th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Betty Gabriel attends the 33rd annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on March 3, 2018.

Actress Zazie Beetz is to star in an episode of the new "The Twilight Zone."

March 9 (UPI) -- Atlanta and Deadpool 2 actress Zazie Beetz has signed on to star in an upcoming episode of the revamped version of The Twilight Zone.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele will host the anthology series, which is to debut with two episodes on CBS All Access on April 1.

Betty Gabriel was a cast member of Counterpart and appeared in Peele's horror movie Get Out. She will also appear in the episode that will be focused on Beetz's character.

Previously announced cast for the series includes Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Taissa Farmiga, Ginnifer Goodwin, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Seth Rogen, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise and Steven Yeun.