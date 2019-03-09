No third season for 'SMILF,' Showtime says

Actress Samara Weaving arrives on the red carpet for the 90th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- There will be no third season of the comedy SMILF on Showtime.

"After weighing a variety of factors, Showtime has decided that SMILF will not move forward for a third season. The remainder of the second season will continue to air as scheduled on Showtime through its series finale on March 31," the cable network said in a statement to Deadline.com Friday.

"We remain extremely proud of the two seasons of SMILF, and thank Frankie Shaw for her singular voice and unique creation, as well as the dozens of writers, producers, actors, directors and crew members both in Los Angeles and on location in Boston, who contributed to this exceptional series."

The Hollywood Reporter said the cancellation was announced as the show's creator and star Frankie Shaw is under investigation by ABC Studios for behaving unprofessionally while sex scenes were filmed.

Her alleged misconduct prompted the departure of cast member Samara Weaving, who said her contract was breached because she had a no-nudity clause and was pressured to disrobe for the cameras.

"I can't express how much I've loved making this show, how much I love the cast and crew and appreciate Showtime as creative partners," Shaw said in a statement to Variety Friday.

The show is about a 20-something, single mom raising her son in Boston.