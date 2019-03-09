Adriana Barraza lands role in 'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels'

Actor Nathan Lane arrives on the red carpet at the Arthur Miller Foundation Honors at City Winery in New York City on October 22. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Actress Natalie Dormer attends the Brit Awards at O2 Arena in London on February 20. Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Actress Adriana Barraza is to co-star in "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels." File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Babel and Thor actress Adriana Barraza has joined the ensemble of Showtime's Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

The cable network said in a news release that Barraza will play Maria Vega, "the powerful matriarch of the Vega family, who will go to any lengths to protect her children from the dangerous world of 1938 social politics, as well as from the chilling supernatural forces invading their lives."

Previously announced stars for the new drama include Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Jessica Garza, Johnathan Nieves and Nathan Lane.

Filming is scheduled to begin later this year on the followup to Penny Dreadful, a show set in late 19th century London. It ran three seasons from 2014 to 2016.

Penny Dreadful creator, writer and executive producer John Logan is set to continue in those roles for the sequel series.

"Penny Dreadful: City of Angels opens in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega is embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city's first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism," a synopsis said.