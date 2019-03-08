Comedian James Corden appears onstage during the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- The reunited Jonas Brothers appeared in a Carpool Karaoke segment that aired on Thursday's edition of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas warmed up vocally by chanting "The Jonas Brothers are back together," then sang parts of some of their hit songs and took a lie-detector test to show how they really feel about each other and their sisters-in-law, as well as Nick's elaborate wedding to actress Priyana Chopra.

A tense moment came when Nick was asked if he is a better singer than his brothers.

He paused, his siblings listened closely for the answer and Nick said, "No," which was determined to be a lie, prompting everyone in the car to laugh.

The 15-minute clip has gotten about 3.6 million views since it was posted on YouTube on Thursday, when the trio wrapped up its four-night residency on The Late Late Show.

The sibling singers have been making headlines lately by announcing their reunion, releasing a new single and music video called "Sucker," and revealing they are working with Amazon on a documentary.

The Jonas Brothers ended their professional relationship in 2013. Nick went on to have a successful solo career and took on acting roles, while Joe became the lead singer of band DNCE.