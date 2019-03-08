'Game of Thrones' alum Alfie Allen joins 'Harlots' Season 3

Actress Liv Tyler attends the Fashion Awards in London on December 10, 2018. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones alum Alfie Allen and The Secret Agent actor Ash Hunter have joined the drama Harlots for Season 3, Hulu announced.

"Here we go!!!" Hunter tweeted, along with the link to a media report of the casting news.

The first fresh episode of the new season is to debut on July 10.

Allen and Hunter will play the wealthy Pincher brothers, who run a prostitution ring out of a tavern, in 18th century London.

"Harlots continues to follow the fortunes of the Wells family," a press release from the streaming service said.

"Margaret (Samantha Morton) has been sent to America in chains and Lydia Quigley (Lesley Manville) is vanquished and in Bedlam. It seems that the Wells girls can finally free themselves of their mother's feud, helped by allies such as Lady Fitz (Liv Tyler). But Charlotte Wells (Jessica Brown Findlay) soon learns that running a lucrative brothel brings enemies as well as friends."