Elijah Wood played Frodo Baggins in the big-screen adaptation of "The Lord of the Rings." Amazon is developing a new TV series based on the J.R.R. Tolkien books and other writings. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Amazon says its Lord of the Rings series will be set in the Second Age.

The company announced the news Thursday by unveiling a new version of its interactive map for the show featuring the isle of Númenor.

"Welcome to the Second Age," the company captioned a link to the interactive portion.

Amazon also posted a photo of the map featuring Númenor, an island that fell after its inhabitants ceased to worship Eru Ilúvatar and rebelled against the Valar.

"One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them, In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows Lie. #LOTRonPrime," the post reads.

Welcome to the Second Age: https://t.co/Tamd0oRgTw — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) March 7, 2019

The Second Age is a 3,441-year period prior to the events of The Lord of the Rings. Sauron forging the Ring of Power, the elves founding Rivendell and the rise and fall of Númenor all took place in this timeframe.

Amazon confirmed plans for its Lord of the Rings series in November 2017. The company said the show will explore new storylines set before The Fellowship of the Ring, but has kept the details largely under wraps.

The Lord of the Rings is based on J.R.R. Tolkien's book trilogy of the same name and other writings. Nicholas Hoult plays the late author in the new movie Tolkien, which released a new trailer Wednesday.