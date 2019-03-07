'Cobra Kai' Season 2 to debut on April 24

Actor Martin Kove poses at the 22nd Annual Golden Boot Awards in Los Angeles on August 7, 2004. File Photo by Francis Specker/UPI | License Photo

Season 2 of Ralph Macchio's karate drama "Cobra Kai" is set to premiere on April 24. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Season 2 of The Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai is scheduled to premiere on YouTube Red on April 24.

The critically acclaimed series features William Zabka and Ralph Macchio reprising their roles of Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso from the 1984 movie.

Instead of competing high-school karate students, the now-adult characters are rival martial arts teachers.

Martin Kove, who played Johnny's ruthless sensei and father figure Kreese in The Karate Kid, has joined the cast for Season 2 of Cobra Kai after a Season 1 cameo.