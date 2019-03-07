'Cobra Kai' Season 2 to debut on April 24

March 7 (UPI) -- Season 2 of The Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai is scheduled to premiere on YouTube Red on April 24.
The critically acclaimed series features William Zabka and Ralph Macchio reprising their roles of Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso from the 1984 movie.
Instead of competing high-school karate students, the now-adult characters are rival martial arts teachers.
Martin Kove, who played Johnny's ruthless sensei and father figure Kreese in The Karate Kid, has joined the cast for Season 2 of Cobra Kai after a Season 1 cameo.
Defeat was never an option. Season 2 of the @YouTube Original series, #CobraKai, premieres April 24th. pic.twitter.com/ILSVGLySpH— Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) March 7, 2019