'The Sinner' renewed for Season 3, Matt Bomer to co-star

Actor BIll Pullman arrives for the the 25th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Actor Matt Bomer has joined the cast of USA Network's "The Sinner" for Season 3. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- USA Network announced Wednesday it has renewed its drama The Sinner for a third season, with Matt Bomer set to co-star alongside series regular Bill Pullman.

"Words can't really explain the excitement I feel getting to be a part of a show that I'm such a fan of, not to mention working with this incredible cast. Also: it's really nice to be coming home to @USA_Network - can't wait!" Bomer tweeted.

Independence Day and Spaceballs alum Pullman will reprise his role as Harry Ambrose, a police detective in upstate New York who investigates a new case each season.

The cable network described Bomer's character Jamie as an "upstanding Dorchester resident and expectant father who looks to Ambrose for support in the wake of an accident."

Derek Simonds is returning as executive producer and showrunner. Adam Bernstein is set to direct the first two episodes of Season 3 and will also executive produce.

Bomer is best known for his work in the TV shows Doom Patrol, Will & Grace, The Last Tycoon, American Horror Story, White Collar and Chuck.

The Leftovers and Fargo actress Carrie Coon co-starred in Season 2 of the mystery anthology drama The Sinner, and 7th Heaven actress Jessical Biel shared the screen with Pullman in Season 1.