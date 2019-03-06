Mischa Barton discussed "The Hills: New Beginnings" in the April issue of Cosmopolitan. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Mischa Barton says there's drama to come in The Hills reboot.

The 33-year-old actress discussed the new MTV series The Hills: New Beginnings in an interview with co-stars Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port in the April issue of Cosmopolitan.

Barton played Marissa Cooper on the Fox series The O.C., which partially inspired The Hills, but is a newcomer to the show. Montag, Patridge and Port starred on the original Hills, which had a six-season run on MTV from 2006 to 2010.

"I sometimes get in over my head," Barton told the magazine. "I didn't really consider the fact that they're all such close friends. They're family girls. They all have husbands or ex-husbands and babies."

"I was afraid that, obviously, the drama would land on me because I don't have babies," she said. "But the bulk of the drama comes from the history they have."

Montag, Patridge and Port experienced plenty of drama during The Hills' initial run, including with Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad, who won't appear in the new show.

"They're not part of the story line," Port said of Cavallari and Conrad.

Montag, who famously clashed with Conrad in Season 3 after Conrad accused her of spreading rumors about a sex tape, said she never made up with her former co-star.

"Sometimes things happen that will change how you feel about people, and sometimes it's very permanent," she said. "I thought with Lauren and me, we would've been friends again."

The Hills: New Beginnings will also feature original stars Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Justin (Bobby) Brescia and Jason Wahler. The show will premiere later this year.