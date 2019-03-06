Ron Perlman to star in BBC's 'The Capture'

Actress Laura Haddock arrives on the red carpet at the "Transformers The Last Knight" movie premiere on June 20, 2017 in Chicago. File Photo by John Gress/UPI | License Photo

Actress Famke Janssen arrives on the red carpet at "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" New York Screening on December 11, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Ron Perlman is set to co-star in the BBC thriller "The Capture." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Hellboy icon Ron Perlman, X-Men alum Famke Janssen, Guardians of the Galaxy actress Laura Haddock and The Crown actor Ben Miles have signed on to star in the six-part thriller The Capture, the BBC announced Wednesday.

A news release said the show "looks at a troubling world of misinformation, fake news, and the extraordinary technological capabilities of the intelligence services.

"In the post-truth era and when criminal justice relies so heavily on video evidence, can we always trust what we see?"

The drama's cast will also include Lia Williams, Sophia Brown, Paul Ritter, Adelayo Adedayo and Ralph Ineson.

They join the previously announced Callum Turner and Holliday Grainger in the limited series, which writer-director Ben Chanan is filming now in London.