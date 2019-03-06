Ron Perlman to star in BBC's 'The Capture'

March 6 (UPI) -- Hellboy icon Ron Perlman, X-Men alum Famke Janssen, Guardians of the Galaxy actress Laura Haddock and The Crown actor Ben Miles have signed on to star in the six-part thriller The Capture, the BBC announced Wednesday.
A news release said the show "looks at a troubling world of misinformation, fake news, and the extraordinary technological capabilities of the intelligence services.
"In the post-truth era and when criminal justice relies so heavily on video evidence, can we always trust what we see?"
The drama's cast will also include Lia Williams, Sophia Brown, Paul Ritter, Adelayo Adedayo and Ralph Ineson.
They join the previously announced Callum Turner and Holliday Grainger in the limited series, which writer-director Ben Chanan is filming now in London.
