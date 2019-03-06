Helen Hunt, Paul Reiser confirmed for 'Mad About You' revival

Actor Paul Reiser attends the premiere of "Concussion" in Los Angeles on November 10, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Helen Hunt is returning for a limited revival of her sitcom "Mad About You." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Mad About You co-stars Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt confirmed Wednesday that they will reprise their roles as Paul and Jamie Buchman in a revival of the New York-set sitcom.

"We are so excited to finally be doing this and thrilled to have Peter Tolan as our fearless captain," Reiser and Hunt said in a joint statement. "We promise you the same funny and heartwarming show -- as soon as we can remember what's funny about being older. It's going to be great!"

Hunt will also direct the first episode of the limited series, while Tolan will serve as showrunner.

Danny Jacobson, who co-created the show with Reiser, is an executive consultant on the project.

"I TOLD you we were working on it. So happy to finally get the band back together! And getting to work with the great Peter Tolan," Reiser tweeted.

The collaboration between Charter Communications' premium content initiative, Spectrum Originals, and Sony Pictures Television is expected to debut late this year.

"Two decades ago, fans fell in love with this show, and this time will be no different as Paul, Helen and Peter explore modern marriage through the eyes of two people who have just become empty-nesters. We can't wait for everyone to fall in love with the Buchmans all over again,​"​ said Katherine Pope, Spectrum Originals' head of original content.

The show initially ran on NBC 1992-99.