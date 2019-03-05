Actor Patrick Stewart attends the British Academy Film Awards in London on February 18, 2018. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Actress Michelle Hurd arrives on the red carpet at UN Women For Peace Association Luncheon in celebration of International Women's Day in New York City on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Santiago Cabrera is to co-star with Patrick Stewart in a new "Star Trek" series for CBS All Access. File Photo by John Gress/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Salvation alum Santiago Cabrera and Blindspot actress Michelle Hurd have joined the ensemble of a new Star Trek series focused on Patrick Stewart's iconic Star Trek character Jean-Luc Picard.

"Make it so," CBS All Access tweeted, along with its casting announcement.

The streaming service did not say what characters the actors would play.

The project was announced in August.

Stewart portrayed the star-ship captain Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation, which ran 1987-94, and in four movies, the last of which was released in 2002. The title and debut date for his new show have not been announced yet.

Cabrera's other credits include Big Little Lies, The Musketeers and The Mindy Project. Hurd recently appeared in Lethal Weapon and Ash vs. Evil Dead.