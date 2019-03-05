Actor Colton Dunn attends the premiere of "Blockers" in Los Angeles on April 3, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- NBC has announced it ordered a fifth season of its workplace comedy Superstore.

"Week after week Justin Spitzer, our amazing writers, and cast and crew masterfully deliver a comedy that not only makes us laugh but speaks to the larger issues of the day," Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming for NBC Entertainment, said in a statement Monday.

The show stars America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Colton Dunn, Nichole Bloom, Nico Santos and Mark McKinney as the employees of a fictional big-box store called Cloud 9.

Dunn shared on Twitter a video of the cast cheering the renewal news.

"Cinco," he captioned the clip.

Feldman told UPI last fall that he thinks fans see themselves in the friendly, quirky Cloud 9 staffers.

"We are all the same," he said. "Some people wear vests and live in Missouri and some people wear tuxes and live in Hollywood. But we all talk about what's going on in the news. We have relationships. We make mistakes. We're all human and we're just reflecting that. I think it's comforting for people to see themselves."