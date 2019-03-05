'Law & Order: Hate Crimes' delayed

Writer-producer Dick Wolf is still working on the "Law & Order" spin-off "Hate Crimes," but it reportedly will take longer than expected to get it on the air. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Law & Order: Hate Crimes will not begin as planned as part of the current, 20th season of "SVU."

Hate Crimes was announced in September, but no actors have been cast yet.

Deadline.com said Monday that the creators and writers need more time to set up the latest Law & Order spin-off.

The Hollywood Reporter said it is unclear if the new procedural from Dick Wolf and Warren Leight,will debut as expected in the 2019-20 television season.

Wolf is also a producer on NBC's three Chicago shows, as well as ABC's upcoming New York Undercover reboot and CBS' new series FBI: Most Wanted.