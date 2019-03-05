'Jersey Shore' alum Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola is engaged

A post shared by Samantha💟 "Sammi Sweetheart" (@sammisweetheart) on Feb 14, 2019 at 3:37pm PST

March 5 (UPI) -- Former Jersey Shore star Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is engaged.

The 31-year-old television personality announced in an Instagram post Tuesday she said "yes" to her boyfriend, Christian Biscardi, on Monday.

Giancola shared a photo of Biscardi proposing on one knee. She told fans she's "overwhelmed with happiness" to be marrying her "best friend" and "soulmate."

"Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate," the star wrote. "I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!! #fiance #MrsBiscardi #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness."

Biscardi confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

"I am beyond excited to get to marry my best friend! Here's to the future Mr. & Mrs. Biscardi," he wrote.

People said Giancola and Biscardi have been dating since 2017. Giancola's former Jersey Shore co-stars Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi were among those to congratulate her in the comments.

"Omg omg omg!!!!" Farley wrote. "I'm so freaking happy for you."

"OMG I'M SCREAMING SAMANTHA!" Polizzi added. "I LOVE YOU!! You deserve the world and I love him!!"

Giancola previously dated her Jersey Shore co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. She did not return with her cast mates on the MTV series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which will air a third season this year.