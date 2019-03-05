Heather Graham attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Hangover Part III" on May 20, 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Adan Canto will star in a new pilot based on the book The Hypnotist's Love Story.

Deadline confirmed the 37-year-old actor will join Heather Graham in ABC's series adaptation of the Liane Moriarty novel.

Canto will play Patrick, a devoted single father. The character starts dating Ellen, a successful hypnotherapist who is optimistic about the relationship following a string of failed romances.

The couple's relationship is put to the test after Patrick tells Ellen his ex-girlfriend Sasha (Graham) has been stalking him for years. Ellen is intrigued and oddly thrilled by Sasha, unaware they have already met.

Variety said Moriarty, an author also known for Big Little Lies, will produce the pilot. Katie Welch will serve as writer and executive produce with Graham, David Hoberman, Todd Liberman and Laurie Zaks. Francesca Gregorini will direct the pilot.

Canto portrays Aaron Shore in the series Designated Survivor, which will air its third season on Netflix. He is also known for playing Paul Torres on The Following and AJ Menendez on Blood & Oil.