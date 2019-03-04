'SNL's' Michael Che, Colin Jost to guest star on WWE Raw

"SNL" comedians Colin Jost (L) and Michael Che are set to appear on WWE Raw. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live stars Michael Che and Colin Jost will be special guests on WWE's Monday Night Raw.

Che and Jost, who host the Weekend Update segment on SNL, will be featured on Raw as it airs live from Philadelphia.

"With neither Che or Jost afraid to tell it like it is, what will the two popular personalities have in store for the longest running episodic program in television history?" WWE asked in a statement.

Raw is set to explore the aftermath of returning star Batista attacking the legendary Ric Flair on his 70th birthday. The Animal performed the assault last week in order to grab the attention of authority figure Triple H.

Che and Jost previously hosted the 70th annual Emmy awards where the comedy duo tackled diversity, the #MeToo movement, Netflix and Roseanne.