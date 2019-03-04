NeNe Leakes attends the White House Correspondents' Association gala on April 30, 2016. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

Peter Thomas (R) and Cynthia Bailey attend the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of "In God We Trust" on April 19, 2013. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

NeNe Leakes responded to news Peter Thomas was arrested on charges of fraud. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- NeNe Leakes is weighing in on Peter Thomas' recent arrest.

The 51-year-old television personality responded on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live to news Thomas, her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Cynthia Bailey's ex-husband, was arrested on fraud charges.

"I've been out of the country, honey, so I don't get the news," Leakes coyly told host Andy Cohen.

"You were in Canada, sweetie, they get the news," Cohen responded.

"Now that you are telling me, my reaction is, wow. Amazing," Leakes said.

TMZ reported Friday Thomas was taken into police custody after arriving at Miami International Airport. He is being held without bond on a warrant from Louisiana for allegedly writing fake checks.

Cohen said Leakes saw Thomas in Miami in January when she appeared at an event for him on New Year's Eve.

"Oh my God, you spill all the tea, Andy," Leakes said. "I did. I love Peter."

Thomas and Bailey finalized their divorce in March 2017 after splitting in 2016 after six years of marriage. The Real Housewives of Atlanta returned for an 11th season in November.