March 4 (UPI) -- Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union have joined the America's Got Talent judges table in a new photo for Season 14 of the competition series.

Hough and Union, who are replacing Heidi Klum and Mel B, pose with returning judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel alongside new host Terry Crews.

"The new #AGT fam is in the house! Give some love to the new judges, @itsgabrielleu and @juliannehough," the offcial America's Got Talent Twitter page captioned the image on Sunday.

AGT returns with Season 14 in the summer. Crews made his debut as host during spinoff series America's Got Talent: The Champions. The show was previously hosted by Tyra Banks.

Magician Shin Lim won The Champions in February after winning Season 13 of AGT in September. The sleight of hand artist defeated previous AGT winners including Darci Lynne Farmer, Kseniya Simonova, Cristina Ramos and Preacher Lawson.