'SNL': Hader, Stiller guest star in Cohen hearing parody

Comedian Bill Hader retruned to "SNL" this weekend to play Rep. Jim Jordan in a parody of last week's Michael Cohen congressional oversight hearing.

March 3 (UPI) -- Ben Stiller returned to Saturday Night Live this weekend to reprise his role of disgraced lawyer Michael Cohen.

Stiller appeared in the show's cold open, which lampooned last week's congressional oversight hearing where Cohen discussed his dealings on behalf of his former client, U.S. President Donald J. Trump.

SNL alum Bill Hader played Rep. Jim Jordan, while current cast members Kenan Thompson played Rep. Elijah Cummings and Kate McKinnon was Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

"For any other president, this hearing would be the most damning and humiliating moment of their lives, but for Trump, it's just Wednesday," Thompson as Cummings said.

"Thank you for inviting me here to correct the record.under oath. Of course, the first time I testified, I was also under oath, but this time, I really mean it," Stiller as Cohen said.

"I know that I was wrong and I know it because I got caught," he added. "For too many years, I was loyal to a man I should not have been. Now, I know how Khloe Kardashian feels."

Hader as Jordan began his questioning by screaming that Cohen was a "lying piece of human trash."

"I'm angry that I have to sit here through this two-bit, dirt-bag flea circus. I'm so angry, I couldn't even wear a jacket today," he said.

The clip has gotten nearly 500,000 views since it was posted on YouTube late Saturday.

Cohen was disbarred in New York on Tuesday following a private meeting with the Senate intelligence committee. He met privately with the House intelligence committee Thursday.

Cohen pleaded guilty last year to nine charges, including tax crimes, campaign finance violations and lying to Congress.

A federal judge in New York City agreed in February to delay Cohen's three-year prison sentence, so he could recover from shoulder surgery and prepare for his congressional testimony.