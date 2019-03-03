Fans love flawed heroines, 'Good Girls' co-stars Hendricks, Whitman say

Actress Mae Whitman arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront on May 14, 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Christina Hendricks arrives at the premiere of "American Woman" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 9, 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Mae Whitman and Christina Hendricks in a scene from "Good Girls." Season 2 starts Sunday. Photo by Justin Lubin/NBC

March 3 (UPI) -- Good Girls stars Christina Hendricks and Mae Whitman said fans are tuning in to their NBC crime dramedy because it focuses on the deep relationships of flawed but believable women.

Set in Detroit, the series follows two sisters, Beth and Annie (Hendricks and Whitman), and their equally cash-strapped, longtime friend Ruby (Retta), who turn to a life of a crime to pay the bills.

Previews for Season 2, which starts Sunday, show the trio staking out places to rob, brandishing guns, sorting out narcotics and tossing what appears to be a body onto a trash heap.

"It's nice to see full women just being full people and not being perfect and not always having makeup on and not looking perfect when they wake up and sassing each other and doing the wrong thing and making mistakes and drinking a lot," Whitman, 30, told UPI at a recent press day in New York.

"And calling each other out and loving each other so hard. It's how real friends are," Hendricks, 43, chimed in.

The show's core message is the importance of perseverance and forgiveness. It's not about triumphing over adversity. At least not yet, the actresses said.

"We're always learning as we go," Hendricks said. "We always make mistakes and [you should] give yourself a break and learn from your mistakes and try to get better."

The women are motivated by their love of their families and need to protect each other, which earns them goodwill from viewers.

"Obviously, they didn't necessarily make the right choices for everyone in their situation, but I like in those moments when we all get together and there is the chance of either blowing up a building because it would set us free or just taking it and trying to figure out another way," Whitman said.

"We always try to take the most loving and kind and compassionate choice through the situation."

The humor from the show comes from the characters being "criminals with heart," Hendricks said.

"We'll stop ourselves from going that further step because we're like 'but the kids and the husband and us,'" Whitman said.

The actresses warned that fans should be worried about the women as they get further in over their heads.

"The bond has been established from the beginning, but now they are doing some really messed up stuff, so now they've really got to have each other's backs," Hendricks said.

The actresses are all veterans of successful TV shows. Whitman is best known for her work in Parenthood, Hendricks is famous for her turn in Mad Men and Retta, 48, co-starred in Parks and Recreation.