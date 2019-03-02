Seth Rogen to star in 'Twilight Zone' episode

Filmmaker Jordan Peele, winner of the award for Best Original Screenplay for "Get Out," appears backstage with his Oscar during the 90th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Actor and filmmaker Seth Rogen has signed on to star in an episode of the new version of The Twilight Zone.

The Jordan Peele-hosted reboot will debut on CBS All Access with two episodes on April 1.

Following the series premiere, new episodes of the anthology thriller will be available on demand weekly on Thursdays, starting April 11.

Previously announced stars for the show include Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Taissa Farmiga, Ginnifer Goodwin, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise and Steven Yeun.

The original The Twilight Zone premiered on Oct. 2, 1959, on CBS. It has been revived and re-imagined numerous times over the years.

Rogen's credits include Neighbors, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, The Disaster Artist, Knocked Up and Pineapple Express.

Rogen said on Twitter, "I'm gonna be on the Twilight Zone, which is one of my favorite shows of all time."