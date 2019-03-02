Jennifer Saunders to star in new 'Mamma Mia!' parody for Red Nose Day

Jennifer Saunders and Alan Carr are lampooning "Mamma Mia!" for another Red Nose Day parody. Photo courtesy of BBC

March 2 (UPI) -- A new Red Nose Day sketch starring Jennifer Saunders will lampoon Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the sequel to the movie musical Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go (Yet) Again is scheduled to premiere exclusively on BBC One on March 15 as part of Britain's Comic Relief telethon.

Saunders starred in a similar parody when the first Mamma Mia! film was released a decade ago. She will once again play Meryl Streep's Donna, while Alan Carr plays Colin Firth's Harry and Philip Glenister plays Pierce Brosnan's Sam.

"I am very, very, very happy to be back. This is undoubtedly one of the silliest things I've done. But, my god, I enjoy it so much," Saunders said in a statement.

The Mamma Mia! films are based on the blockbuster stage musical featuring the hits of the Swedish pop group ABBA, including Dancing Queen, The Winner Takes it All and Super Troopers.