Dawn French to star in ITV drama 'Glass Houses'

British comedian Dawn French has signed on to star in ITV's six-part drama "Glass Houses." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Britain's ITV said it has ordered six episodes of Glass Houses, a new drama starring Vicar of Dibley alum Dawn French.

Also featuring Mark Heap, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Vicki Pepperdine and Patrick Robinson, the show is scheduled to go into production in South Devon this spring.

Mark Brotherhood wrote the series about what happens when Maggie Connors, the town gossip of a small, tight-knit community, spills the tea to a radio journalist.

"We're delighted to be making Glass Houses for ITV -- it's a cautionary tale for anyone wanting to gain popularity by passing on unfounded gossip and Mark Brotherhood's scripts are packed full of intrigue, comedy and suspense," producer Sophie Clarke-Jervoise said in a statement.

"Sophie and I have been developing Glass Houses for some time and I can't wait to finally get started in front of the camera. It's such a good story with a fantastic funny, touching script by Mark Brotherhood. Let me at it!" French added.