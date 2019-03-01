Jimmy Fallon stands on a float during the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Brian Bell, Rivers Cuomo, Scott Shriner, and Patrick Wilson of Weezer. The band joined Jimmy Fallon for a cover of "Take on Me" using classroom instruments. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Weezer performed a cover of A-Ha's 1985 hit "Take on Me" alongside Jimmy Fallon and The Roots using classroom instruments on The Tonight Show.

The segment featured the group wearing 1980s inspired clothing and using instruments such as a toy piano, a banana shaker, hand clappers, a ukulele and a kazoo, among others.

The performance also paid homage to A-Ha's music video for "Take on Me," which featured animated sequences.

Weezer's version of "Take on Me" appeared on the band's cover album titled The Teal Album, which was released in January.

Weezer's 13th studio album titled The Black Album, which features new songs such as "Zombie Bastards" and "Can't Knock the Hustle," was released on Friday.

Weezer was recently featured on The Tonight Show performing a barbershop quartet version of their classic track "Buddy Holly" alongside Fallon and his acapella group, The Ragtime Gals.